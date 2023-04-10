close

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

It may be too early to say that the political chameleon from Maharashtra is changing colours again

Bharat Bhushan
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Maharashtra strongman Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by breaking ranks with the Opposition in defending controversial businessman Gautam Adani. He has distanced himself, though not his party, from the demand of 19 Opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani affairs.
Even as he may be exploring an alternative political future, the timing of his TV interview suggests that he wants to keep one foot in the door for Opposition unity. Had Pawar spoken up before the Budget Session of Parliament concluded, he would have handed the BJP a hammer to beat the Opposition with.
His interviewer described him as “a man without any enemies”, a good descriptor of his essentially ideology-neutral politics.  Pawar is known to prioritise his political interests above all else. He left the Congress (I) led by Indira Gandhi in 1978, to join Congress (Urs) but then formed an alliance with the Congress (I) in Mahara
First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

