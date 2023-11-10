The politics of 'working from jail'

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
In his biography, Lalu Prasad describes the events leading to his arrest in the fodder scam. It was July 1997. A few weeks earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had announced it had enough evidence to frame charges against him. M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu chief minister in 1997, counselled he should resign. Then Congress president Sitaram Kesri planted the idea that his (Lalu’s) wife, Rabri Devi, could become chief minister instead. A R Kidwai, then Bihar governor, said he needed someone as chief minister: It would be practically impossible for Lalu to function if the court were to refuse bail and order judicial custody. “Technically, there was no need for me to resign, but I decided to step down