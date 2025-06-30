The problems India ignores: Fixes, not vision, key to 8% economic growth

What will India need to become a global economic powerhouse and a developed nation by 2047? Everyone, including this columnist, has pointed out that our gross domestic product (GDP) will need to grow consistently at over 7.5 per cent for a sustained period — ideally over 8 per cent (real GDP growth, not nominal).

What will help us grow in that manner? In my book — Will India Get Rich Before It Turns 100 — I have pointed out that among the things we need to focus on are education and health care, without which no country has been able