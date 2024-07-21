Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The questions for policymakers

What is the state of the economy, and the implications for policy?

trade, policymakers
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ajay Shah
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Let’s summarise the state of the economy:
 
1. Given the difficulties of the gross domestic product (GDP) data, it’s useful to look at the firm data to understand the state of the economy. There is a small dataset of 508 non-financial firms where the full-year results of 2023-24 are observed; this shows revenue growth of 4.46 per cent nominal.
 
Turning to the quarterly revenue data for the listed firms, there are three quarters with ample data (September 2023, December 2023, and March 2024) and where revenue growth was -0.9 per cent, 2.1 per cent, and 5.0 per
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Can we bank on the Budget?

Best of BS Opinion: Time for accommodation, Fed should not cut rates

The Fed should not cut interest rates yet

Watching space Rahul

Time for accommodation

Topics : BS Opinion Indian Economy Gross domestic product

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon