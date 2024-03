Of the eight RBI governors who have held office since the 1991 economic liberalisation, Bimal Jalan had the longest stint and S Venkitaramanan, the shortest. Current Governor Shaktikanta Das will overtake Jalan before completing his second term in December

Happy Birthday, Reserve Bank of India.



The Indian central bank turns 90 today. The world’s other nonagenarian central banks include the Central bank of Argentina and Bank of Canada – both born in 1935.



Of course, the story of central banking goes back to the 17th century. In 1668, the Swedish Riksbank was set up as