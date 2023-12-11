The safe bet of underground mining

India’s energy landscape is shifting shape dramatically. The transition towards renewable energy (RE) sources, led by solar and wind, is racing ahead energetically. Green hydrogen, pumped storage hydropower, gravity storage, and energy storage systems are also competing in this transformative race. Keeping in sight India’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) commitment to reducing carbon emission intensity, the collective aim is to eventually cast aside polluting fossil fuels. Coal, therefore, is in the crosshairs.

This shift towards green energy pathways is welcome for climate change considerations. But, there is one major bump. Coal is the keystone among India’s diversified energy fuels.

RE sources are vying hard for a big slice of India’s energy pie. In the current fiscal year until October, RE generation sprinted