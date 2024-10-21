Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / The state of global venture capital: India must avoid Western pitfalls

The state of global venture capital: India must avoid Western pitfalls

The industry, however, seems to be at a crossroads, with many funds' lifespans being extended and distributions at all-time lows

Venture Capital, fundraise, venture debt
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture capital (VC) has been a fascinating industry to observe. It has delivered the best returns of any asset class over the last 30 years, but also has the highest dispersion of returns. The success of VC is one of the building blocks of the endowment model, which takes on illiquidity for higher returns. The investment success of the Yale endowment has been driven in large part by its bet on VC. Being in the asset class has made sense if you are invested in top-decile funds, where returns have been outstanding. If you are not in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Venture Capital BS Opinion venture capitalists

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon