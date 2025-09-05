The steepest GST cut? Fiscal discipline opens door for tax rationalisation

During the global financial crisis, there were concerns regarding the global growth story. China emerged as an anointed knight to provide the much needed support to an otherwise fragile economic environment. Almost two decades on, a similar story is being scripted by its neighbour, which registered an impressive GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent in Q1FY26.

India’s economic momentum is supported by a series of reforms that were initiated from the early 2010s. One such important reform was the Goods and Services Tax or the GST, which replaced the erstwhile complicated indirect taxation structure