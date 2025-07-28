Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The tired and tiered middle class: Divided between power and spending

The "contemporary" middle class, at the time, was the product of public sector employment - government jobs, both at higher and lower echelons

The future middle class, he postulated, will not be homogeneous, since there is no longer a single strong “feeder” into or creator of it, but many sources or channels through which it emerges.

Rama Bijapurkar
Jul 28 2025

Around 2007, the late economist Subir Gokarn wrote a landmark article in this paper titled, Middle Class Origins. Almost 20 years later, the postulates of that article are even more relevant — that the origins of the middle class, or the process by which they came to be middle class, mattered and must be factored into our understanding of the middle class and our assumptions of their behaviour and attitudes. That it would be incorrect to assume that India’s future middle class will have the same characteristics as the (then) present middle class in terms of homogeneity and behaviour patterns
Topics : middle class Public sector Employment gig economy Government Jobs BS Opinion
