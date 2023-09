These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What do the Sikhs want?

Following commercial wisdom will be game changer for resolving bad loans

Appeal to 'slow mind' to wean investors off F&O

Swift death of the 'Green Consensus'

Indian real GDP grew 7.8% in April-June quarter; lower than RBI's estimates

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

There are broadly two views on the Indian economy. One is untrammelled boosterism, the dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy, delivered by an ostensible era of perpetual prosperity, supported

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com