Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / To be inclusive, insurance will need a mix of tech and human touch

To be inclusive, insurance will need a mix of tech and human touch

While digital channels drive accessibility and cost efficiency, physical touch points build confidence and cater to the underinsured segments

Insurance, Technology, money management, insurance distribution in India, digital insurance adoption, omnichannel insurance model, rural insurance penetration, insurance and financial inclusion, hybrid insurance distribution, tech in insurance India,
premium

The industry can’t build trust solely through a single approach. It needs digital platforms for speed and face-to-face interactions for clarity, comfort

Yashish Dahiya
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's economy is a map of diversity where digital adoption in urban areas coexists with the challenge of financial literacy in rural pockets. For a country this huge and diverse, financial inclusion is both a challenge and an opportunity. Unlike digital banking, insurance isn’t a simple transactional service. It requires understanding, reassurance and often a nudge. Despite high internet reach, insurance penetration is at 4 per cent of the gross domestic product — far below developed markets. And so, a one-dimensional distribution model cannot solve the complexity of insurance distribution.
 
The answer lies in adopting an approach that blends digital
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Insurance Technology money management
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon