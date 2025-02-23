Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Tough time ahead for banking sector as low-cost funds shrink, margins drop

Tough time ahead for banking sector as low-cost funds shrink, margins drop

Given the sharp correction in equities and a drop in the flow of money to mutual funds, some banks have started seeing a return of depositors

bank, banks
Premium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What do City Union Bank Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, and Punjab & Sind Bank have in common? All have at least 1 per cent net non-performing assets (NPAs).
 
And what is the common thread among Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab National Bank? They are at the other end of the spectrum. This group of a dozen banks has
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Bankers BS Opinion Banking Industry RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon