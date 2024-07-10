Towards a good and simple tax

The implementation of the goods and services Tax (GST), which replaced 14 indirect taxes of the Union and state governments, is surely a landmark reform. There has been a steady increase in revenues, with a record collection of Rs 2.1 trillion in April 2024, 15.5 per cent higher than the previous year.

The collections in the first quarter of this financial year are Rs 5.57 trillion, compared to Rs 5.05 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a growth of 10.2 per cent, which is much higher than the estimated nominal growth of gross domestic