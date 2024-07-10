Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Towards a good and simple tax

Despite making gains, next-generation reforms are required to expand and streamline the GST

tax, GST, Indian economy
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

M Govinda Rao
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
The implementation of the goods and services Tax (GST), which replaced 14 indirect taxes of the Union and state governments, is surely a landmark reform. There has been a steady increase in revenues, with a record collection of  Rs 2.1 trillion in April 2024, 15.5 per cent higher than the previous year. 

The collections in the first quarter of this financial year are Rs 5.57 trillion, compared to Rs 5.05 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a growth of 10.2 per cent, which is much higher than the estimated nominal growth of gross domestic
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PremiumGender women

Equalising the playing field

BS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Best of BS Opinion: Enabling farmers, Focus back on raising revenue, more

PremiumIran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Hope & scepticism in Iran

Premiummovies , film production

Media's window problem

PremiumBS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Focus back on raising revenue

Topics : BS Opinion GST Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon