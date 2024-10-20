Toxic work culture and overwork: Why employee grievance redressal matters

The 1993 movie A Few Good Men tells the story of two U.S. Marines court-martialled for the death of a fellow Marine, Private Santiago, at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Following orders, the Marines carried out a code red, an illegal punishment for Santiago’s perceived failings. It is later revealed Santiago had heart disease, but the base’s toxic, macho culture labelled him a slacker. The superior officer is arrested for ordering an illegal punishment. While the Marines are cleared of murder, they are found guilty of unbecoming conduct. The plot highlights how unchecked social rules and the lack of