TV channels pitching in-show influencers is the new crossover experiment

It comprises 3.5 to 5 million influencers, two large media-tech platforms (Google and Meta) and a bevy of digital agencies

Vanita Kohli Khandekar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Trinayani (Zee Telugu) protects her family with her powers to see the future. Phulki (Zee Bangla) dreams of being a boxer. Bhabiji (from Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain on And TV) is a funny, small-town woman. They are among popular characters on shows that air on the 40 channels and streaming services that Zee Entertainment operates.
 
Earlier this year, Zee launched Dilfluencer. The initiative tells advertisers that characters like Trinayani or Phulki are better  influencers than some internet celebrity. Its pitch — these characters have a unique connect with audiences in small-towns thanks to their presence in homes every night. Marico,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Influencer campaign mainstream media Zee Group BS Opinion

