TV channels pitching in-show influencers is the new crossover experiment

Trinayani (Zee Telugu) protects her family with her powers to see the future. Phulki (Zee Bangla) dreams of being a boxer. Bhabiji (from Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain on And TV) is a funny, small-town woman. They are among popular characters on shows that air on the 40 channels and streaming services that Zee Entertainment operates.

Earlier this year, Zee launched Dilfluencer. The initiative tells advertisers that characters like Trinayani or Phulki are better influencers than some internet celebrity. Its pitch — these characters have a unique connect with audiences in small-towns thanks to their presence in homes every night. Marico,