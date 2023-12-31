Sensex (    %)
                        
Unclaimed assets: Create searchable databases

Over Rs 1.5 trn can be unlocked and put to productive use if unclaimed assets are restored to their rightful owners

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

This New Year you have a unique opportunity to bring joy to your circle. Create a list of 20 acquaintances born before 1970. Visit iepf.gov.in, click on “Search unpaid/unclaimed amount” under the “Services” tab, and enter their names in the search box. Voilà, you may discover unclaimed shares or dividends in their names, transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF). The value of these forgotten investments can at times run into several lakh.

Shares with dividends unpaid for seven years or more get transferred to the IEPF. IEPF currently holds about Rs 47,000 crore in shares
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon