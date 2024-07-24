Union Budget 2024: BJP back to BASE

For simplicity of understanding, and also taking a cue from our Prime Minister’s penchant for acronyms, let’s call this the BASE effect budget. Or it might be more apt to borrow from that Salman Khan film (Sultan) and describe this as a case of BJP ko BASE pasand hai. BASE, in this case, stands for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Socialism and Employment.



Before we dive deeper into the political messages in the 2024 Union Budget, however, we must underline the imperative never to separate politics from economics.



While so much newsprint space and airtime is spent analysing the