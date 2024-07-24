Business Standard
Union Budget 2024: BJP back to BASE

The 10 budgets of the Modi government so far were BJP budgets. This is its first coalition budget

Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Budget
Premium

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:08 AM IST
For simplicity of understanding, and also taking a cue from our Prime Minister’s penchant for acronyms, let’s call this the BASE effect budget. Or it might be more apt to borrow from that Salman Khan film (Sultan) and describe this as a case of BJP ko BASE pasand hai. BASE, in this case, stands for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Socialism and Employment.
 
Before we dive deeper into the political messages in the 2024 Union Budget, however, we must underline the imperative never  to separate politics from economics.
 
While so much newsprint space and airtime is spent analysing the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion BJP Union Budget

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

