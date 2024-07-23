Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024: Need a long-term vision

The Budget could have outlined a three-tier Customs duty structure with minimum rate on raw materials, a slightly higher rate on intermediates, and the highest rate on finished products

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman
Premium

V S Krishnan
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Why does the Budget in India evoke so much hype and expectation? Normally, it should be regarded as a routine annual accounting exercise, as in many other countries. The reason for this difference in India lies in the reforms of the 1990s when the Budget became a medium for announcing widespread policy reforms and signalling medium- and long-term priorities.  
In this Budget, the emphasis was more on programmes than on policies, reflecting the government’s serious concerns about employment, especially youth unemployment. The priorities outlined by the government sought to address this area in many ways. What was gratifying,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: A commitment to tax certainty

Union Budget 2024: Sustaining the India story

Union Budget 2024: Fiscal balance amid coalition compromises

Union Budget 2024-25: Some boost for agriculture and rural economy

Budget 2024: Right balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence

Topics : BS Opinion Union Budget Indian Economy GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon