Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024: Sustaining the India story

The quality of expenditure continues to improve

Sustainable development
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
There was a lot of interest in the Budget from global investors. How would the government react to its weaker electoral performance? Would we see a lurch towards populism as has been seen in the recent state Budgets? Would we see some new reform measures in line with the transformational change rhetoric from the government pre elections?
 
The finance minister has maintained her fiscally conservative stance and thankfully shows no change in economic direction. The quality of expenditure continues to improve. Capital expenditure (capex) continues to be prioritised. When we compare this Budget with the figures given
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: Fiscal balance amid coalition compromises

Union Budget 2024-25: Some boost for agriculture and rural economy

Budget 2024: Right balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence

Union Budget 2024: Paving the path for India's sustained growth story

Best of BS Opinion: Survey links growth to ongoing reforms and more

Topics : Expenditure Budget BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon