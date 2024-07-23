Union Budget 2024: Sustaining the India story

There was a lot of interest in the Budget from global investors. How would the government react to its weaker electoral performance? Would we see a lurch towards populism as has been seen in the recent state Budgets? Would we see some new reform measures in line with the transformational change rhetoric from the government pre elections?



The finance minister has maintained her fiscally conservative stance and thankfully shows no change in economic direction. The quality of expenditure continues to improve. Capital expenditure (capex) continues to be prioritised. When we compare this Budget with the figures given