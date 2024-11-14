Union-state power imbalance grows as regulatory bodies erode federalism

The Constitution of India divides the work of the state into four parts: (a) The Union list, (b) the state list, (c) the concurrent list, which is a joint responsibility of the Union and the states, and (d) Schedules 11 and 12, which define the role of village and city-level governments. We often think that matters in the Union list are fully under the purview of the Union government and the Lok Sabha.

A moment’s reflection will show that this is not the case. The Constitution envisioned a bicameral legislature. In addition to the Lok Sabha, there is also the