Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Unlocking India's economic potential: Key tech policy priorities for 2025

Unlocking India's economic potential: Key tech policy priorities for 2025

This year should be a watershed year, transforming India into a "Product Nation," with Rs l trillion allocated for Research & Development to the private sector

AI technology, artificial intelligence, ML
Premium

Representational Image

Ajay Kumar - Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2025, India will reach two key milestones — becoming a $4 trillion economy and surpassing Japan to become the fourth-largest globally. Its future progress towards becoming the third-largest economy will depend on effectively harnessing emerging technologies, with McKinsey’s 2024 report identifying 18 tech-areas that could add $29 trillion to $48 trillion globally by 2040.
 
The economic potential of new technologies can be maximised in two key areas: Production and usage. Producing technologies fosters innovation, creates jobs, and reduces dependency on imports. In a connected world, where network effects are significant, innovation leads to global dominance and huge economic gains,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian Economy Technology cybersecurity Digital India BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon