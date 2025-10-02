UP's bottom-up model can show the way to measuring India's true economy

India’s economy recorded 7.8 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of FY26, outpacing expectations and reinforcing the government’s optimism about the country’s growth trajectory. The headline numbers are based on currently available, measurable data and represent the best possible estimates within the existing system.

Yet, we align with experts who caution that these headline figures may not fully reflect reality, as the informal or unincorporated sector — employing more than 90 per cent of India’s workforce and contributing nearly half of GDP — remains inadequately measured. This gap risks overstating or