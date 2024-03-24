Usher in transparency, not price controls

My friend Kabir recently narrated his ordeal when his father suffered a stroke. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revealed bleeding in the brain. Kabir’s father needed constant monitoring and medical support available only in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After initially admitting his father in the ICU of a small hospital, Kabir tirelessly worked his connections to transfer him to a larger, more renowned hospital. He succeeded in doing so only after two or three days of pulling all the strings he could.



This episode occurred in 2018, well before the Covid-19 pandemic. Kabir’s affluent family had no problem paying