Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Usher in transparency, not price controls

A standard rate chart for hospitals across the country is impractical as it doesn't consider real estate costs that vary widely across locations

Health, healthcare
Premium

Photo: unsplash.com

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
My friend Kabir recently narrated his ordeal when his father suffered a stroke. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revealed bleeding in the brain. Kabir’s father needed constant monitoring and medical support available only in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After initially admitting his father in the ICU of a small hospital, Kabir tirelessly worked his connections to transfer him to a larger, more renowned hospital. He succeeded in doing so only after two or three days of pulling all the strings he could.
 
This episode occurred in 2018, well before the Covid-19 pandemic. Kabir’s affluent family had no problem paying
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Health Ministry to consult with states on standardising healthcare costs

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

A thumbs up for transparency

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

Growing fast, fintech needs a way to keep watch on itself

The RBI way of firefighting

The idea of Kejriwal

India-EFTA investment chapter: A new beginning

Political funding's troubling sinkhole

Topics : Corporate Transparency Real Estate MRI technology Supreme Court Indian healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon