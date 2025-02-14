Varying constants of Delhi: New power equations after BJP's return

“Mazaa aa gaya” chortled a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi after the Assembly election results, which installed the party in power in the city (the party lost power in 1998). “But the path of the new chief minister is not going to be easy.” He was referring to new power equations that the verdict will throw up for the administration of Delhi.

Over the past few years, the lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi has been empowered in a variety of ways. In 2023, an ordinance that was later passed by Parliament — the Government of National