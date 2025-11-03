Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / Viksit Bharat needs a clean system: Growth depends on fighting corruption

Viksit Bharat needs a clean system: Growth depends on fighting corruption

Corruption is not a new phenomenon in India. Nor is it unique to India - indeed corruption can be found across the world

Corruption needs to be tackled if India wants to become a developed country but for that, governments at the Union and state levels will need to bite the bullet — even if it is politically dangerous. (Illustration: BINAY SINHA)

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Tales of corruption from almost every part of India appear regularly in both mainstream and social media. Consider a few examples: 
  • A retired chief financial officer of a prominent public sector enterprise had to pay bribes at every stage for an ambulance — for filing an FIR, at the crematorium, and even for the death certificate — after losing his 34-year-old daughter to a brain haemorrhage. From the police officer to the clerk in the municipal office, everyone demanded money for performing their basic duties. This was in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
  • A sub-inspector in Lucknow was
Topics : BS Opinion India's development Indian Economy
