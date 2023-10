First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

The end of Pax Americana

Monetary policy review: Challenging the status quos and dilemmas

Telangana congress leader assures caste census if voted to power at Centre

SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

If the INDIA alliance thinks a nationwide

Narendra Modi’s challengers, whether divided, united, fortified, or turbocharged, cannot dream of defeating him next year unless they have that one big idea.

7 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com