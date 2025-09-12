Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / What happens in Vegas has now prompted a campaign to draw crowds back

What happens in Vegas has now prompted a campaign to draw crowds back

Its 'Fabulous' campaign to revive falling tourist numbers has been facing backlash on social media, with many saying Las Vegas still doesn't get it

fabulous, Las Vegas
premium

Since 1959, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign has served as a beacon to more than 1.5 billion visitors. (Photo: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority last week launched a new global campaign promoting Las Vegas, the “sports and entertainment capital of the world”, as “fabulous.” A dip in tourism numbers fuelled online speculation that Las Vegas was pricing itself out of the market: Slower tourism trends resulted in a 12 per cent year-over-year decrease in visitors to Las Vegas, with the city welcoming just 3.1 million in July, setting off alarm bells. Hence an urgent need was felt to bolster numbers through stimulation by an advertising campaign. 
The just released campaign plays upon the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Las Vegas tourism campaign BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon