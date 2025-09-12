What happens in Vegas has now prompted a campaign to draw crowds back

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority last week launched a new global campaign promoting Las Vegas, the “sports and entertainment capital of the world”, as “fabulous.” A dip in tourism numbers fuelled online speculation that Las Vegas was pricing itself out of the market: Slower tourism trends resulted in a 12 per cent year-over-year decrease in visitors to Las Vegas, with the city welcoming just 3.1 million in July, setting off alarm bells. Hence an urgent need was felt to bolster numbers through stimulation by an advertising campaign.

The just released campaign plays upon the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous