Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / What's needed to fight rising threat of money mules in digital age

What's needed to fight rising threat of money mules in digital age

India is tackling the menace with collaboration, information sharing, technology, stringent monitoring of accounts, and consumer education

money, cash, currency
Premium

The key to tackling the menace of money mules lies in collaboration and information sharing: Between banks, fintech companies, regulators, government and customers

Beena Vaheed
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Imagine you are sipping a cup of tea and scrolling your phone, when a message pops up. “Earn easy money from home! No experience needed. Just help process payments,” it says. It’s a tempting offer but it is likely a ruse to recruit money mules.
 
Money mules are people who unwittingly help criminals move illegal funds, or are intentionally lured by friends or accomplices to make a quick buck. This phenomenon is growing globally and it has grabbed the attention of governments, regulators and banks.
 
India has seen a surge in digital payments, with services like Unified Payments Interface clocking
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Digital age money cybersecurity

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon