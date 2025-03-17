What the GDP data doesn't show: Economy's true size and post-Covid impact

The latest gross domestic product (GDP) data shows India’s economy is recovering, with growth rising from 5.6 per cent in July-September to 6.2 per cent in October-December, and an estimated 7.6 per cent in January-March. At this pace, India is set to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. However, before we start celebrating, we need to examine the economic situation more carefully. Upon doing so, we’ll find significant weaknesses, indicating that substantial policy work remains.

To begin with, investment remains too weak to drive rapid growth. In 2024-25, real investment is expected to rise by a mere 6 per cent, trailing