What the tribals fear

How afraid are tribal communities in India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will marginalise their identity?

Judging by the results of the Lok Sabha election, it is not an easy question to answer.

Exactly a year ago, the Law Commission had asked for public reactions to a proposal to replace personal laws based on religion, custom, and tradition with one common law for everyone irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sexual orientation, and gender. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption, and succession were to be covered by a common code. Till June 2023, around 1.9 million suggestions