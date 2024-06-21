Business Standard
What the tribals fear

Tribal voters are worried about threats to their identity from the UCC and the BJP would do well to keep this in mind

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

How afraid are tribal communities in India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will marginalise their identity?

Judging by the results of the Lok Sabha election, it is not an easy question to answer.

Exactly a year ago, the Law Commission had asked for public reactions to a proposal to replace personal laws based on religion, custom, and tradition with one common law for everyone irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sexual orientation, and gender. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption, and succession were to be covered by a common code. Till June 2023, around 1.9 million suggestions
BS Opinion Tribals national politics BJP

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

