Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Where is the debt?

Robust equity markets are not enough to kickstart a private sector capex cycle. India needs easily accessible debt financing

equity markets
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Everyone is celebrating the India growth story. With the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth number now crossing 8 per cent, it stands out. Most investors now buy into the notion that in the coming decade India will deliver real GDP growth of between 6.5 and 8 per cent for the full decade. The perceived predictability and stability of this growth is one of the reasons why India’s valuation multiples are at the high end of their history. This growth path is critical to creating enough jobs and becoming comfortable with our internal debt dynamics. For the markets also, this
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Govt aims to reduce short-term debt, increase external debt by FY25

IDFC First Bank eyes Rs 3,000 crore in debt capital through tier II bonds

Fundraise through venture debt up 50% in 2023; equity funding down 70%

How to generate wealth? 50% equity and 50% debt, says Motilal Oswal

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Has China peaked?

A tidal wave of capital

Is a recession still on the cards?

An extremely narrow advance

The de-dollarisation debate

An uncommon man behind bars: Fallout of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

New electric vehicle scheme links lower import duty with FDI

Electoral bonds: Where are the disclosures?

A short report card

Usher in transparency, not price controls

Topics : BS Opinion Debt equity market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon