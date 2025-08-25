Why are FPIs selling? Zero net inflows persist despite geopolitical risks

India has now gone five years with zero net foreign inflows into the public equity markets, an incredibly long time. This year too, flows are running at a negative $13 billion. Foreign ownership of Indian equities is at a 15-year low. India is now a consensus sell, with regional, global, and emerging market (EM) funds all underweight. In the same five years, domestic flows have exceeded $185 billion. Just as foreign investors have lost interest, domestic investors have never been more bullish.

What has caused this lack of interest among foreign capital? Partly, it is due to the general decline