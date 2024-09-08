Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Why stock prices don't always rise when the US Fed cuts interest rates

Why stock prices don't always rise when the US Fed cuts interest rates

Of the many forces shaping stock prices, economic growth, corporate profits, and valuation are paramount. These deserve more attention than interest-rate movements alone

US Federal Reserve, Fed
Premium

Credit: Bloomberg

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Investors worldwide are positioning themselves for a stock-market surge, encouraged by signals from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) that it will soon begin cutting interest rates. After all, the conventional belief is that stocks rise when the Fed cuts rates. Expectations of a 0.5 per cent cut at this month’s Fed meeting are growing, since inflation has cooled significantly, and is now nearing the Fed’s target of 2 per cent. Will rate cuts truly lead to higher stock prices? Disappointingly enough, the historical data shows that interest-rate changes — whether increases or cuts — are not strongly
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon