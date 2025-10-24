Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Why the magic of DDLJ still lives on in India's cinematic idea of love

Why the magic of DDLJ still lives on in India's cinematic idea of love

Raj and Simran's story has become the template for how Indian cinema dreams of love

Bollywood, DDLJ
premium

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) celebrated its 30th anniversary last week, marked by a non-stop run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. A film about two young NRIs backpacking through Europe, it bridged the gap between the old and the new, as the obedient and somewhat submissive daughter and her defiant lover weaved a love story that highlighted the tussle between traditional Indian values and an emerging diaspora that was still desi at heart.
 
DDLJ today, 30 years later, is still about Simran and Raj. About Simran, who didn’t know whether to stay back or run away. About Raj, who appeared to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Bollywood Indian film industry film industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon