Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Widening cracks in state finances: Revenue deficits risk fiscal stability

Widening cracks in state finances: Revenue deficits risk fiscal stability

These state-specific fiscal vulnerabilities need appropriate policy considerations to enable sustainable fiscal recovery and innovative ways to augment the revenue space

fund
Premium

Madhavi Arora
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIndia’s federal fiscal policy has behaved well post-pandemic, with both the Centre and states aligning their consolidation path until recently. While the Centre has been able to overachieve its fiscal targets in most years, states in aggregate have also managed to be fiscally prudent, though the nature of consolidation has differed for both. Unlike the Centre, which enjoyed a better revenue stream to fund its spending, most states’ fiscal discipline came at the cost of underspending compared to their budgets — thanks to missed revenue projections versus what was budgeted.
 
While markets tend to mostly focus on the Centre’s budgetary
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Fiscal Policy BS Opinion state finances

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon