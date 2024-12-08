Will RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das get another term or pass the baton?

Will he? Won’t he?

Once the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls were out on November 23, everybody was asking this question: Will Devendra Fadnavis be the chief minister?

As I write this column Sunday morning, a similar question is keeping the Indian financial system occupied.

Will he? Won’t he?

If he doesn’t, who will succeed him?

Also, if he gets another term, what will be its length – one year or two years?

Yes, I am talking about the Reserve Bank of India’s 25th governor, Shaktikanta Das, who will complete his six-year term on Tuesday.

Till about a fortnight