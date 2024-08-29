Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Will world's largest online retailer Amazon ever be Apple of India's eye?

Will world's largest online retailer Amazon ever be Apple of India's eye?

Why can't Jeff Bezos buy any love in India?

amazon
Premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Suveen Sinha
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:01 AM IST
Jeff Bezos is a bonafide global celebrity. He has created companies and products that have not only disrupted and transformed their segments but also changed people’s attitudes, behaviours, and lifestyle.

He has espoused his own methods of management and business philosophy. He has an interesting backstory, and his personal life is becoming of his stature as one of the richest and most successful in the history of mankind.

But will he, the head of the world’s largest online shop, ever be able to buy much love in India?

We Indians love celebrities as much as the next
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon