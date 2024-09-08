World Bank's India Development Update unlikely to be taken seriously

The researchers at the World Bank (WB) have summarised recent developments in India’s economy and evaluated them in a medium-term and global context, in the India Development Update (IDU) released last week. They have devoted an entire chapter on India’s trade opportunities in a changing global context and made certain recommendations, some of which may find no favour with our government.



The WB researchers say that over the past decades, despite rapid overall economic growth, India's trade in goods and services has decreased as a percentage of GDP, and India’s participation in global value chains (GVCs) has