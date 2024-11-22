Zeitgeist in a word: Oxford's 2024 shortlist reflects a world in flux

Every year, as the calendar flips its final pages, a curious exercise plays out: Dictionaries across the world distil the chaos of 12 months into a single word. And no, it’s not just about plucking a buzzy term off trending hashtags or catchy headlines: The word of the year is meant to embody the collective mood — a linguistic mirror to our shifting priorities, anxieties, and obsessions.

Take “manifest”, Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year for 2024. A term with mystical undertones, manifest has reemerged as a modern mantra for success, fuelled by the affirmations of celebrities like pop star