Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / A bumpy ride: Hyundai Motor India's listing could be an indicator

A bumpy ride: Hyundai Motor India's listing could be an indicator

The festival season often sees retail investors pulling back from the stock market as they become more focused on consumption rather than investment

Hyundai
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) proved to be a disappointment for primary-market bulls, who have been enjoying an extraordinary run of listing gains for the past two years. The stock listed at a small discount to the IPO price of Rs 1,960 and fell further to close the first session at Rs 1,811 on the National Stock Exchange. This is in contrast to a situation where the average IPO has been listing with high double-digit or triple-digit gains. Indeed, the HMIL listing may indicate sentiment has normalised from the exuberant bullishness
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment initial public offering (IPO) Hyundai Motor India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon