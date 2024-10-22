A bumpy ride: Hyundai Motor India's listing could be an indicator

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) proved to be a disappointment for primary-market bulls, who have been enjoying an extraordinary run of listing gains for the past two years. The stock listed at a small discount to the IPO price of Rs 1,960 and fell further to close the first session at Rs 1,811 on the National Stock Exchange. This is in contrast to a situation where the average IPO has been listing with high double-digit or triple-digit gains. Indeed, the HMIL listing may indicate sentiment has normalised from the exuberant bullishness