Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A competitive update

US court verdicts will benefit app developers

Google Play Store, Play Store
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Android users may see changes in the way Google Play Store works after two key legal outcomes in US courts. In September, a settlement was reached in a suit brought by 30 US states alleging anti-competitive behaviour. Google will pay $700 million in fines in that settlement. Of this, $630 million will go into a fund for compensating users who may have been forced to pay more due to Google’s alleged monopolistic practices with Play Store. This sum is about a fortnight or three weeks’ worth of earnings from Play Store. Further, on December 11, a jury decided, in response

Also Read

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Positive outlook

Breach and overreach

IPL's hidden sticky wicket

Law for a new era

Another Covid surge

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Google Play Store United States mobile application

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon