No tolerance for terror

131 years to close gap as Gender equality is stalling, says WEF report

Nine out of 10 people hold biases against women, says UNDP's report

Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements

More women in Indian boardrooms, but mainly as independent directors

Outside of the agriculture sector, a sizeable share of women in India are self-employed in the informal sector. The work tends to be in small-scale businesses, focused on sectors like retail and services. This is despite the dismally low female labour force participation rate. While the overall employment condition for women leaves a lot to be desired, there also seems to be a silver lining. Female entrepreneurship is on the rise in India. According to the recently released “Women in

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com