A new beginning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Union Council of Ministers, took the oath of office for the third consecutive time on Sunday. While returning to office after two consecutive terms in a diverse democracy like India is commendable, Mr Modi will this time depend on allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to run the government. While the basic priorities of the new government will be known in the coming days, there are concerns that it may be difficult to push reforms in a coalition government. Experience, however, shows coalitions have the potential to work effectively and bring structural