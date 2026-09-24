A question of independence
The Election Commission urgently needs internal reform
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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The institution that facilitates the functioning of Indian democracy at its grassroots appears to be operating in an undemocratic and, in some cases, extra-legal manner. A detailed investigation by The Indian Express has revealed that public misgivings about the veracity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise were being echoed within the Election Commission of India (ECI). Two of the three Election Commissioners (ECs) have complained about being kept uninformed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on significant steps — enrolling new voters, deleting names, the centralised nature of the voter database, and the integrity of the software itself. On the latter issue, the dissenting ECs — Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — even took their complaints to the Cabinet Secretary. Overall, reports show that they placed their objections on record, including to the CEC, at least 14 times in the last 10 months. Under the law, the three ECs have equal powers. Though the CEC is “first among equals”, she or he cannot make unilateral decisions.