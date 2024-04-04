A unique career

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s long career in public service came into sharp focus with his retirement from the Rajya Sabha this week. Dr Singh has served the nation in multiple capacities: As an economist, a bureaucrat, a regulator, a legislator, a Cabinet minister, and Prime Minister. Few in independent India will have had as varied, as long, and as influential a career as his.



As time passes, it is likely that his tenure as the Union finance minister who introduced liberalising reforms from 1991 onwards will be remarked upon more by historians than his decade in 7 Race