Accounting deficiencies

While these measures could improve oversight, the report notes that their impact depends on effective implementation and enforcement. Under a welfare scheme in Odisha, ₹ 782.26 crore was disbursed to 1.27 million ineligible beneficiaries while ₹107.64 crore went to beneficiaries with incorrect bank account details. The reported corrective step was to integrate the scheme’s database with the government schemes and other databases. The case on the oil cess points to a different weakness: Nearly ₹2.9 trillion in cess on crude oil collected by the Union government up to 2023-24 had not been transferred to a designated fund because it had not been created. In response, the Union government subsequently established the Oil Industry Development Fund and transferred ₹17,730 crore, which is about 6 per cent of the amount cited. These examples show that corrective measures and partial transfers do not necessarily resolve the full financial implications identified by audit.

The findings expose several weaknesses. They clearly suggest that internal control and checks are weak at various levels of government. The problem is not only that lapses occur but also that systems often fail to detect them early, prevent their recurrence, or ensure timely corrective action. Besides, audit observations do not automatically translate into public money recovered or better administration. Delays, litigation, weak departmental followups and poor internal controls allow losses to persist. A change in rules or the integration of databases may address the source of an irregularity, but its effectiveness must be judged by measurable outcomes. Stronger legislative scrutiny and fresh audits can help ensure that audit objections are resolved rather than left pending.