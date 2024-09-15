Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Affordable health care: Greater policy focus required to strengthen infra

Affordable health care: Greater policy focus required to strengthen infra

Although public spending on health has increased in recent years, it continues to remain low compared to other countries

hospitals health hospital bed
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is making proactive efforts to improve its health care infrastructure and invest in capacity building. Last week, the Union Cabinet cleared the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to provide health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their income. Currently income-based, the scheme is the world’s largest publicly funded health scheme, which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to the bottom 40 per cent of the population. In this regard, the expansion in

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon