After the plunge

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the two institutions responsible for safety-related incidents, should come up with a final investigation report soon on why a Phuket-Delhi Air India flight suddenly dropped 300 feet, injuring many passengers and crew members on August 4. The findings so far have revealed two things — issues related to all three hydraulic systems on the Airbus A320 plane and a captain who had consumed marijuana ahead of taking charge in the cockpit. The data recorder shows a rare loss of pressure across all the hydraulic systems and the flight losing all key controls, including its elevators (for up/down pitch) and ailerons (for left/right roll) for four seconds. Without clarity on what really caused the 300-foot plunge, the conjecture is that the captain, who failed a dope test after the flight, may have been unable to control the elevators and ailerons after the simultaneous failure of the hydraulic systems. While the DGCA is in the process of making the guidelines more stringent for tests to detect drug and psychoactive substance, the investigation should go deep into the simultaneous failure of all three hydraulic systems on the flight.