Agri growth: New schemes a timely intervention, should improve outcomes

The Union Cabinet this week approved a comprehensive package of seven schemes for agriculture and allied activities, with a financial outlay of Rs 13,966 crore. This initiative, focusing on several critical areas, is designed to enhance farmers’ incomes and, consequently, their living standards. Considering that farmers’ incomes are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and have historically experienced slow growth compared to other groups, these schemes represent a significant and timely intervention. The Digital Agriculture Mission stands as the foremost among the approved schemes, with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore. This initiative is built