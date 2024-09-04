Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Agri growth: New schemes a timely intervention, should improve outcomes

Agri growth: New schemes a timely intervention, should improve outcomes

With no significant advancement since the Green Revolution, there is a pressing need for renewed innovation and investment in the agricultural sector to address current challenges

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet this week approved a comprehensive package of seven schemes for agriculture and allied activities, with a financial outlay of Rs 13,966 crore. This initiative, focusing on several critical areas, is designed to enhance farmers’ incomes and, consequently, their living standards. Considering that farmers’ incomes are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and have historically experienced slow growth compared to other groups, these schemes represent a significant and timely intervention. The Digital Agriculture Mission stands as the foremost among the approved schemes, with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore. This initiative is built

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon