AgriStack could transform farming, but execution will decide its fate

The remit is to create digital IDs for 110 million farmers and build comprehensive three foundational databases linking farmer registries, land records, and crop data. The intention is unexceptionable: To enable farmers to access benefits and services with minimum paperwork or physical visits to service providers. The project, which the Centre approved in September 2024, has allocated financial support to states to create their farmer registries. Most states and Union Territories have signed on. So far, 86.2 million farmer IDs have been created. The Centre aims to complete this exercise by March 2027. Making AgriStack effective, therefore, demands granular data collection. Though digital mapping of agricultural land using drone technology has progressed apace in parts of the country, establishing land ownership has been a tougher proposition.

This is principally because approximately 20 per cent of India’s farm households are tenants, leasing land for cultivation, with owners located in big cities or even overseas. In some states, the proportion of tenant farmers is as high as 36 per cent. Yet if farmer registries and land records are accurately captured, AgriStack could be a game changer, especially for landless tenants, who account for about a third of tenant farmers and tend to be among the most vulnerable with small holdings and limited agency. Most have little access to institutional credit or government-support schemes such as crop insurance or the signature PM KISAN direct-benefit transfer programme, which transfers ₹6,000 per year as minimum income support. The data also shows that 60 per cent of fertiliser usage is by those who do not have land in their own name.